|
|
Betty Jane (Knight), Wescott 1927—2019
Betty Jane Wescott, 92, passed away on December 28, 2019, in Phoenix Arizona. She was born in Rockford Illinois on November 15, 1927 to George and Lillian Knight. Preceded in death by Charles Ray Wescott, her husband of 69 years, her parents, her brothers William and George Knight, and two grandchildren.
A graduate of West High School in Rockford, Betty worked for Hollywood Restaurants and she retired from Digital Equipment Corporation in Phoenix, Arizona.
Betty is survived by her son Brian Wescott (Pam) and Daughters Brenda Wagner, Wendy Kremenak (Arden), Mitzi English (Rick). Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She will always be remembered by her family and friends for her warm friendly smile, quick wit and her blue eyes.
Services will be held Tuesday January 7th 2020. Visitation will be 11 am-1 pm and the service to begin at 1 pm. Hansen's Chapel 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020