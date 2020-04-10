|
|
Betty Jean Dean 1936—2020
Betty Jean Dean, 83, of Loves Park passed away April 8, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 28, 1936 in Thealka, Kentucky, the daughter of Stephen & Lizzie (Hampton) Pack. Lived most of her life in the Rockford area. She married Richard E. Dean in Springfield, Ohio on September 30, 1956. She worked for the University of Illinois College Of Medicine. Member of Riverside Community Church.
Survivors include children, Sandra (Michael) Hecker, Pamela (Terrell) Lewis, Mary (Joel) Larson and Patricia (Paul) Ashcraft; grandchildren, Jennifer (Marlon) Smith, Betty (Eddie) Sledge, Tony Hecker, Nicki (Kody) Carlisle, Richard Dean (Kati) Hernandez, Hannah (Logan) Larson, Timothy Larson and Bethany Ashcraft; 13 great-grandchildren; special niece, Donna (Oscar) Baldwin and numerous other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband, parents, sister, Mary Hoagland; brothers, Harry Pack and Bobby Pack.
A private graveside service will be held at Willwood Burial Park. Due to the COVID19 a memorial service will held at a later date. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. – Send online condolence at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020