Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Dean


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Dean Obituary
Betty Jean Dean 1936—2020
Betty Jean Dean, 83, of Loves Park passed away April 8, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 28, 1936 in Thealka, Kentucky, the daughter of Stephen & Lizzie (Hampton) Pack. Lived most of her life in the Rockford area. She married Richard E. Dean in Springfield, Ohio on September 30, 1956. She worked for the University of Illinois College Of Medicine. Member of Riverside Community Church.
Survivors include children, Sandra (Michael) Hecker, Pamela (Terrell) Lewis, Mary (Joel) Larson and Patricia (Paul) Ashcraft; grandchildren, Jennifer (Marlon) Smith, Betty (Eddie) Sledge, Tony Hecker, Nicki (Kody) Carlisle, Richard Dean (Kati) Hernandez, Hannah (Logan) Larson, Timothy Larson and Bethany Ashcraft; 13 great-grandchildren; special niece, Donna (Oscar) Baldwin and numerous other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband, parents, sister, Mary Hoagland; brothers, Harry Pack and Bobby Pack.
A private graveside service will be held at Willwood Burial Park. Due to the COVID19 a memorial service will held at a later date. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. – Send online condolence at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -