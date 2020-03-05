|
Betty K. Pilbin 1926—2020
Betty Katherine Pilbin, 93, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 3, 2020. Born April 7, 1926 in Rockford, she was the daughter of Ole and Edith (Anderson) Vogen. A graduate of West High School, Betty went on to be an RN through Swedish American Hospital and was a scrub nurse under Dr. McPherson. She married the love of her life, Walter G. Pilbin on July 5, 1947 in Rockford. Betty loved many things: her Swedish heritage, gardening, baking, Frank Sinatra and traveling to Vermont every summer. Once Betty retired as an RN she donated her uniform to proudly be displayed in the lobby of Swedish American Hospital in Rockford Illinois. In 1986 Betty and Walter retired to Sun City Arizona where she began volunteering for Arrowhead Hospital. Once they retired their travels extended further to Hawaii, Europe, Caribbean cruises, ect. She will be survived by those who loved her the most, her children Lucy (Lenny) Adrignola, Larry (Marcia) Pilbin, Lane (Mary) Pilbin, and Lynn (Sue) Pilbin; her grandchildren Jennifer Moore, Gina (Clayton Fossett) Brown, Ron (Jeanine) Pilbin, Stacie (Chris) Hudson, Jason (Barbara) Pilbin, and Vanessa Pilbin; her great grandchildren Rebecca (Brandon), Kaylee, Nicholas, Austin, Taylor (Jake), Katie, Kylie, Bryce and Jayke; her great-great-grandaughter Addison. She was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband of 59 years, and her grandson Thomas Pilbin. There will be a service for Betty on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford, Illinois 61103. Visitation for Betty on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Willwood Burial Park. To send online condolences please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020