Betty L. Barnes 1930—2020
Betty L. Barnes, age 90, and long time Byron resident, died on Monday September 7, 2020 at The Atrium in Rockford. She was born on June 15, 1930 in Grand Detour, IL the daughter of Francis and Mary (Aurand) Newhausen. She married Winfred H. "Brother" Barnes on June 17, 1949 in Oregon, IL. He passed away on April 4, 2017. Betty worked for many years as a machine operator at Tool Masters in Stillman Valley. She was an avid bowler and a member of the Mt. Morris Moose Club. She attended Cornerstone Family Church for many years. Betty was known for her baking and enjoyed making cookies and other baked goods for church and school events. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Nova Wise) Barnes and Gerald (Bridget) Barnes both of Rockford; grandchildren, Michael Barnes, Nic Barnes, and Sydney Barnes; great grandchildren, Tyuanna and Gunner; and sisters, Lois (Dave) Miller and Patricia (Rick) Davis both of Byron. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Merle, Harold, and Earl, and grandson, John. The family would like to thank everyone who helped care for Betty; especially those at Unity Hospice and The Atrium. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private family service will be held with Pastor Randy Snider officiating. Burial will be at the Byron Cemetery. Memorials in Betty's name are established for Unity Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice
. To leave and online condolence please visit www,FarrellHollandGale.com