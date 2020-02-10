Home

POWERED BY

Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 968-5313
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Klaung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Klaung

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Klaung Obituary
Betty L. Klaung 1937—2020
Betty L. Klaung, 82, of Rockford, IL, passed away, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Greencastle on Mulford surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 8, 1937 in Byron, the daughter of Allen and Ramona (Menneke) Wiltfang. Betty married John A. Klaung in 1956. She was a member of Broadway Covenant Church, where she was a part of Griefshare and the Women's Circle. Betty worked in the accounts receivable department at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital for 15 years. She enjoyed knitting, shopping, baking, cows and roosters. Betty was a snowbird who enjoyed spending time in California. She liked attending Sunday night dinners and holidays. Betty had a large group of lifelong friends. She was a sports enthusiast who would cheer on the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Bulls, Phoenix Suns, and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Betty is loved and missed by her children, Brian (Marie Epling) Klaung and grandchildren, Nathaniel and Sofia, Brenda (Tom) Meshot and grandchildren, Sierra (Josh) and Taylor, Barry (Julie) Klaung and grandchildren, Jacob, Samuel and Savannah; great-grandchildren, Judah, Emery, Ella, Olivia, and Milo; sisters, Roberta (Bernt) Peterson, and Donna (Gary) Hachmuth; niece and nephews, Doug, John, Mark, Tosha and Jason. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, John.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Martha of Home Instead, Greencastle on Mulford, Griefshare, Alpine Fireside, OSF Hospice, OSF Cancer Center, especially Dr. Korkmaz.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Broadway Covenant Church, 3525 Broadway, Rockford, IL, with a visitation to be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Cremation rites have been accorded. To share a condolence, please visit www.Advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -