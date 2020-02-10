|
Betty L. Klaung 1937—2020
Betty L. Klaung, 82, of Rockford, IL, passed away, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Greencastle on Mulford surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 8, 1937 in Byron, the daughter of Allen and Ramona (Menneke) Wiltfang. Betty married John A. Klaung in 1956. She was a member of Broadway Covenant Church, where she was a part of Griefshare and the Women's Circle. Betty worked in the accounts receivable department at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital for 15 years. She enjoyed knitting, shopping, baking, cows and roosters. Betty was a snowbird who enjoyed spending time in California. She liked attending Sunday night dinners and holidays. Betty had a large group of lifelong friends. She was a sports enthusiast who would cheer on the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Bulls, Phoenix Suns, and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Betty is loved and missed by her children, Brian (Marie Epling) Klaung and grandchildren, Nathaniel and Sofia, Brenda (Tom) Meshot and grandchildren, Sierra (Josh) and Taylor, Barry (Julie) Klaung and grandchildren, Jacob, Samuel and Savannah; great-grandchildren, Judah, Emery, Ella, Olivia, and Milo; sisters, Roberta (Bernt) Peterson, and Donna (Gary) Hachmuth; niece and nephews, Doug, John, Mark, Tosha and Jason. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, John.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Martha of Home Instead, Greencastle on Mulford, Griefshare, Alpine Fireside, OSF Hospice, OSF Cancer Center, especially Dr. Korkmaz.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Broadway Covenant Church, 3525 Broadway, Rockford, IL, with a visitation to be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Cremation rites have been accorded. To share a condolence, please visit www.Advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020