Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ United Methodist Church
4509 Highcrest Rd
Rockford, IL 61107
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
4509 Highcrest Road
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Mullins


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Mullins Obituary
Betty L. Mullins 1936—2019
Betty L. (Auville) Mullins, 82, of Rockford passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born October 9, 1936, in Coon Branch, WV, the daughter of David and Martha (Johnson) Auville. Survivors include her 5 children; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 2 sisters. Predeceased by her husband, Herbert; 3 brothers; and 1 sister-in-law.
Service at 6 p.m. Monday, September 16, in Christ United Methodist Church, 4509 Highcrest Road, Rockford, with visitation from 5 p.m. to service time. Burial in Woodland Memorial Park, Bluefield, WV. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.