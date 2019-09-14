|
Betty L. Mullins 1936—2019
Betty L. (Auville) Mullins, 82, of Rockford passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born October 9, 1936, in Coon Branch, WV, the daughter of David and Martha (Johnson) Auville. Survivors include her 5 children; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 2 sisters. Predeceased by her husband, Herbert; 3 brothers; and 1 sister-in-law.
Service at 6 p.m. Monday, September 16, in Christ United Methodist Church, 4509 Highcrest Road, Rockford, with visitation from 5 p.m. to service time. Burial in Woodland Memorial Park, Bluefield, WV. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019