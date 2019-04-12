|
Betty L. Olson 1931—2019
Betty L. Olson, 87, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Survivors include children, Diane (Jim) Bell of Roscoe, Barb Lee-Moreau of Rockford, Nancy (Dale Nelson) Dean of GA, Patrick (Maria Smith) Olson of Machesney Park, Hank (Sue) Olson of NE, Mike Olson of Rockford; grandchildren, Gene (Lori) Lee, Jim Bell, Darcy (Art) Davis, Kimberlee Perkins, Kristie Bell, Tracy (Greg Fielder) Bell, Emily Olson, Ashley (Stewart) Laver, Chattman (Theresa) Olson, Abby (Zach) Spear; 18 great grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Leota Grenier; brother, William Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Private burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019