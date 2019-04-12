Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Betty L. Olson


Betty L. Olson Obituary
Betty L. Olson 1931—2019
Betty L. Olson, 87, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Survivors include children, Diane (Jim) Bell of Roscoe, Barb Lee-Moreau of Rockford, Nancy (Dale Nelson) Dean of GA, Patrick (Maria Smith) Olson of Machesney Park, Hank (Sue) Olson of NE, Mike Olson of Rockford; grandchildren, Gene (Lori) Lee, Jim Bell, Darcy (Art) Davis, Kimberlee Perkins, Kristie Bell, Tracy (Greg Fielder) Bell, Emily Olson, Ashley (Stewart) Laver, Chattman (Theresa) Olson, Abby (Zach) Spear; 18 great grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Leota Grenier; brother, William Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Private burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
