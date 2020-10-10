Betty Lee D. Asprooth 1927—2020
Betty Lee D. Asprooth, 92 of Rockford, IL, passed into Heaven Thursday, October 1, 2020, with her children at her side and having just heard the beautiful voices of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law. She was born in Rockford, IL on December 26, 1927 to E. Edmund and Florence S. (Swanson) Anderson.
Betty Lee was a graduate of East High School, Class of 1946. She married the love of her life, William C. Asprooth, on October 14, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church. She joined the church at that time to the great joy of her mother-in-law, Mildred Asprooth.
As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Betty Lee created a warm and welcoming (and beautifully decorated) home. Holiday décor was her specialty, and she was famous for her Christmas time Swedish Meatballs and Rice Pudding and cookies. As a second generation Swedish-American, she was very proud of her heritage. A constant joy throughout her life was having coffee and "dup" with her many friends. From her grandparents German Shepherds to her own beloved Buttons, Pepper, Wesley, and Disney, to her son's family pets and canine friends she made along the way, dogs gave her great happiness. Betty Lee was a self-described "avid golfer" and charter member of the ABBJ Club. Vacationing in the Northwoods (always including fishing) and a trip to San Francisco with her daughter were among the highlights of her life. Never passing up an opportunity to go antiquing, she enjoyed adding to her many collections.
She is survived by her children, Janice M. Asprooth and Ted (Debbie) Asprooth; grandchildren, Chad (Erin) Asprooth and Shannon Asprooth; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Leighton; numerous nieces and nephews; several dear cousins; and life-long friend, Sally De Witt. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1984, parents, and sister in law and brother in law, Janice L. And Peter F. Asprooth.
Betty Lee's children would like to thank the entire family of Alpine Fireside (staff, residents and resident families) for their care, love, and support and for creating many moments of happiness and peace.
A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jay Quinn officiating. Interment will be at Scandinavian Cemetery, 1700 Rural Street, Rockford, IL 61107. Those in attendance for any of the services will be required to wear masks and social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty's name to The Alzheimer's Association
