Betty Lois Taylor

Betty Lois Taylor Obituary
Betty Lois Taylor 1931—2019
Betty Lois Taylor, 88, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her home in Rockford surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 18, 1931 in Centerville, SD, the daughter of Arthur R. and Veva Hannah (Engman) Knispel. Betty married James Richard Taylor Sr. on November 3, 1947 in Broadus, MT. She worked as a waitress at the Winnebago Village Café, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Rockford, Forest Hills Countryclub in Loves Park and Hamilton Sundstrand cafeteria in Rockford. She also was a receptionist at Hillcrest Animal Hospital in Rockford. She was a member of the Illinois Women's Bowling Association and competed in the national senior bowling tournament for 30 continuous years. She enjoyed reading, swimming at the Dolphin Swim Club in Loves Park, going to the casino and volunteering for Lifescape Community Services and Visiting Nurses Association both in Rockford.
Betty is survived by her children, Linda (Mark) Birnbaum of Rockford, Ellen "Ellie" Aughenbaugh of Rockford, James R. (Nancy) Taylor Jr. of Rockford, Keith (Stephani) Taylor of Rockford;
grandchildren, Joe Birnbaum, Tiffany Birnbaum, Kimberly (John) Haase, Barbara (Vic) Bourgord, James R. (Jen) Taylor III, Brian (Jessica) Anderson, Shawn (Kara) Anderson, Berkeley (Tiffany) Taylor, Sean (Rebecca) Powers, Samantha Powers;
great-grandchildren, Riley and Kaden Birnbaum, Hanna and Violet Birnbaum, Brianna and Meagan Haase, Sequoyah, Crescent and Gryffin Anderson, Owen and Ellery Anderson, Zachery and Luna Taylor, Braedyn Sisson Powers;
great-great-grandson, Abel Bussan; sister-in-law's, Gloria Knispel, Cheri Knispel; many nephews and nieces.
Betty is predeceased by her husband, James R. Taylor Sr.; brothers, James M. Knispel, Walter "Waddy" Knispel, Kendall Knispel; sister-in-law's, Mary Knispel, Marcella Knispel.
Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at City First Church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. Interment at Willwood Burial Park in Rockford. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for the Illinois Bowling Scholorship Fund. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 13 to July 15, 2019
