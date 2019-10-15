Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Betty Lou Purington


1934 - 2019
Betty Lou Purington Obituary
Betty Lou Purington 1934—2019
Betty Lou Purington, 85, of Machesney Park, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019. Born January 22, 1934 in Richland County, WI. Daughter of David W. and Iva I. (Felton) Adams. United in marriage to Eugene Purington on August 15, 1953 in Boscobel, WI. Employed for many years as a Racker at Amerock until her retirement. Former member of the Moose Lodge #295. Together with Eugene she enjoyed square dancing and ballroom dancing even traveled to Europe for a dancing tour for 2 weeks. Betty found great enjoyment in camping with Eugene, sewing, quilting, crocheting and cooking. Above all she enjoyed anytime spent with her family. Survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Eugene; sons, Bruce and Craig (Paula) Purington; grandchildren, Michele (Brian) Brown, Eric (Rachelle) Purington, Zachary (Jamie) Purington, Raven (David) Cooter; great-grandchildren, Tyler Brown, Kyle Brown, Avalon Purington, Zoey Purington, Lilly Purington, Emmett Purington, Emmy Lou Cooter. Predeceased by her parents; siblings, Max (Patsy) Adams, Harry (Bev) Adams, John (Darlene) Adams, Marlene (Dallas) Pauls, Marion (Barb) Adams. The family wishes to give a special thanks to River Bluff Nursing Home for their loving care of Betty. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
