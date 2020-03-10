|
Betty M. Balke 1926—2020
Betty M. Balke, 94, of Rockford, passed away after complications from a stroke. Born in Larned, Kansas on the family farm to parents John and Emma Meeker on February 19, 1926. Betty was one of ten children. Graduated valedictorian from Rockford Hall Adult High School in 1975. Sales associate at Sears, downtown for 19 years. Housemother at nurses dorm at Rockford Memorial Hospital for several years. Betty was a porcelain artist and taught china painting for 40 years. She loved her family and extended family. Betty and Charles were foster parents to numerous children whom are still active with the family today. She is survived by her children Jean Rowland, Jane Scharwath, Dwayne (Peggy) Balke, Gail (Steve) Farra, and Lisa (John) Vaughan; her 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren; her sister Dorthy Merritt and numerous nieces and nephews; her beloved cat, Misty. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Charles, son Steven, seven sisters and one brother. The family would like to thank all of the attending staff who cared for Betty at Javon Bea and Mercy Health Hospital. A service for Betty will take place 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford Illinois 61103 with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial at Burritt N. Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the family to establish at a later date. Please submit online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020