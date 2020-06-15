Betty Malinsky
1923 - 2020
Betty Malinsky 1923—2020
Betty Jean (Qualls) Malinsky, known to her family as "Boom", was born September 13, 1923 in Valier, IL. to Leslie and Vera (Lowry) Qualls. She died June 13, 2020 in Ottawa, IL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
She is survived by sons Steve (Mary) in Ottawa, Scott in Mancos, Colorado. Grandchildren Michael (Lynn Liao) Malinsky from Dartmouth Nova Scotia, Davy (Sunie Silva) Malinsky from Grand Lake, Colorado, Katie (Adrian Gaudreau) Malinsky from Denver, Colorado, and Beth (Steve) Govertsen from Glen Ellyn, Illinois and four great grandchildren, Madelyn and William Govertsen, Oskar Malinsky Liao, Maxine Gaudreau.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband Dave Malinsky in 2011. Memorials may be sent to the library of the donor's choice.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2020.
June 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
