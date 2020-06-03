Betty Woods 1941—2020Betty Ruth Woods of Rockford departed this earthly life June 1, 2020 at Javon Bea Hospital. She was born March 19, 1941 in New Albany Mississippi to her proud parents, John and Leola Sanders. Betty moved to Rockford in 1955 where she met Linzell Woods, they married in 1957. Betty was employed many years at the General Electric Company and later retired for Warner Lambert in Rockford. She was a member of True Vine missionary Baptist Church serving on the Usher Board and also the Pastors Aid Committee. Betty attended schools in Mississippi. She loved bowling, softball, and crafts.Betty leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband, Linzell; three sons, Ronald, Jerry (Cereta) and Timothy Woods all of Rockford; two daughters, Vanessa (Curtis) Dejoode and Pamela Bruce of Tonopah Nevada; 20 grandchildren, several great grandchildren; three brothers, Frank (Mae) Sanders, Robert (Emma) Sanders and Charles (Joann) Sanders; two sisters; Billie Crowder and Dorothy (Richard) Strode; brother-in-law Elvin Woods; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Stephen Sanders.Moving visitation will be held at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday June 5, 2020 Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Private services will be held at 6:00p.m.