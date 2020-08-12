1/1
Beulah Ann "Bea" Burkel
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beulah Ann "Bea" Burkel 1934—2020
Beulah Ann "Bea" Burkel, age 86, of Mankato, MN died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Northview – North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato, MN. Private family interment will be held at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Rockford, IL.
Beulah Ann, the daughter of Peter and Bertha (Eitzen) Ewert, was born on January 6, 1934 in Mountain Lake. She graduated from Mankato High School. On April 25, 1954, Beulah married James O. Burkel in North Mankato and he preceded her in death on October 14, 2007. She was a committed Christian and was actively involved in two church choirs and Sunday School. Bea enjoyed many close friendships with those women.
She is survived by her children, Jon (Cindy) Burkel of Mchenry, IL, Gregory (Barbara) Burkel of Mankato, MN, Kimberly Cross of Flowers Mound, Texas, Ann (Todd) Henning of Rockton, IL and Lisa (Kevin) Ciesielski of Robins, Iowa; 18 grandchildren, Adam (Jodi), Jason (Julia), Jana, Audrey, Peter (Anne), William (Melissa), Thomas, Anna, Brent (Kirbe), Jeffrey (Elise), Erin, Tyler, Aaron, Carson, Megan, Mark, Michael, and Matthew; and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James O. Burkel; son, Jeffrey Burkel; two grandchildren, Ellyn and Tucker; great granddaughter, Cora; son in law, Bradley Cross; and her twin sister, Betty Adams, who passed just hours earlier on August 10.
Beulah's family would like to thank her son and daughter in law, Gregory and Barbara Burkel, who cared for Beulah in their home for several years.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/donate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Northview- North Mankato Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Northview- North Mankato Mortuary
2060 Commerce Drive
North Mankato, MN 56003
507-388-2288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northview- North Mankato Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved