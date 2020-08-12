Beulah Ann "Bea" Burkel 1934—2020
Beulah Ann "Bea" Burkel, age 86, of Mankato, MN died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Northview – North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato, MN. Private family interment will be held at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Rockford, IL.
Beulah Ann, the daughter of Peter and Bertha (Eitzen) Ewert, was born on January 6, 1934 in Mountain Lake. She graduated from Mankato High School. On April 25, 1954, Beulah married James O. Burkel in North Mankato and he preceded her in death on October 14, 2007. She was a committed Christian and was actively involved in two church choirs and Sunday School. Bea enjoyed many close friendships with those women.
She is survived by her children, Jon (Cindy) Burkel of Mchenry, IL, Gregory (Barbara) Burkel of Mankato, MN, Kimberly Cross of Flowers Mound, Texas, Ann (Todd) Henning of Rockton, IL and Lisa (Kevin) Ciesielski of Robins, Iowa; 18 grandchildren, Adam (Jodi), Jason (Julia), Jana, Audrey, Peter (Anne), William (Melissa), Thomas, Anna, Brent (Kirbe), Jeffrey (Elise), Erin, Tyler, Aaron, Carson, Megan, Mark, Michael, and Matthew; and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James O. Burkel; son, Jeffrey Burkel; two grandchildren, Ellyn and Tucker; great granddaughter, Cora; son in law, Bradley Cross; and her twin sister, Betty Adams, who passed just hours earlier on August 10.
Beulah's family would like to thank her son and daughter in law, Gregory and Barbara Burkel, who cared for Beulah in their home for several years.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org/donate
.