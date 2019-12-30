|
Beverly "Bev" A. Gade 1957—2019
Beverly "Bev" A. Gade, 62, of Machesney Park, died December 26, 2019 in Swedish American Hospital. Born March 22, 1957 in Rockford; daughter of Lawrence and Florence (Vitale) Johnson. Married Terence H. Gade on December 15, 1973. Beverly and Terry owned Terry's Refrigeration, Inc. and she took care of scheduling and office responsibilities.
Survivors include her husband Terry; sons Steven Shawn Gade and Andrew Terence Gade; sister Jean (John) Coffman; brother Larry (Linda) Johnson; brother-in-law Keith (Connie) Gade; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, brother Thomas Johnson, and sister Sharon Turnure.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Rockford Community Church, 6909 Auburn Street, Rockford, IL with Pastor Christine Tesdorff-Schaver officiating. Fellowship to follow. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Rd, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020