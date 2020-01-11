|
Beverly A. Kortner 1939—2020
Beverly Ann Kortner, 80, of Loves Park passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Swedish American Hospital. Born December 28, 1939, in Marshfield, WI, the daughter of Ernest and Medeline (Peterson) Bryant. Employed by Atwood Products. Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Christine (Rick) Wheeler, Pamela (John) Wreith, Patricia Goodwin, Cathy (Terry) Richards, William (Vickie) Schorer; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph (Donna) Bryant and Jerry (Barb) Bryant; and one sister, Alma (Ray) Benzschawel. Predeceased by sister, Darlene and brother, Jim.
Memorial service at 4:00 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visitation from 3:00 p.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020