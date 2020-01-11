Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Kortner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly A. Kortner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly A. Kortner Obituary
Beverly A. Kortner 1939—2020
Beverly Ann Kortner, 80, of Loves Park passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Swedish American Hospital. Born December 28, 1939, in Marshfield, WI, the daughter of Ernest and Medeline (Peterson) Bryant. Employed by Atwood Products. Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Christine (Rick) Wheeler, Pamela (John) Wreith, Patricia Goodwin, Cathy (Terry) Richards, William (Vickie) Schorer; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph (Donna) Bryant and Jerry (Barb) Bryant; and one sister, Alma (Ray) Benzschawel. Predeceased by sister, Darlene and brother, Jim.
Memorial service at 4:00 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visitation from 3:00 p.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -