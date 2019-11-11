|
|
Beverly Ann Nelson 1938—2019
Beverly Ann Nelson, 81, died on Sunday November 10, 2019 at Wesley Willows in Rockford, IL. She was born on October 23, 1938, the daughter of Floyd and Dorothy (Linquist) Bolin.
Bev earned a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education at Illinois State University at Normal. She married William J. Nelson on February 9, 1963 at Grace Lutheran Church in LaGrange, IL. She taught grade school for five years in Hinsdale. She volunteered a great deal of her time to the children's ministries and choirs at the Lutheran churches where her husband, Bill, pastored from 1967 through 2007: St. Marks in Nokomis and St. Matthew in Fillmore; Mt. Zion in Litchfield; All Saints in Byron. She and Bill moved to Winnebago in 2005. She retired as volunteer coordinator from All Saints in 2007.
Bev leaves behind : her beloved husband of 56 years, Rev. William Nelson of Winnebago, IL, her children Scott (Mary Beth Kwasek), Jeffrey (Amanda Parsons), and Karin Nelson, her grandchildren Mary Li Li Kwasek and Bliss Parsons-Nelson, and many extended family members and friends.
Bev's warm smile and penchant for story-telling will be missed by those who loved her. She was a devoted pastor's wife with a mind of her own, a nurturing mother, a loving mother-in-law and grandmother. She was an avid reader and collector, especially of Nativity sets from around the world. She enjoyed vacationing to Ft. Myers, FL, Door County, WI, and day trips to Lake Geneva, WI and other destinations.
A visitation will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 from 9:30 – 11 AM at First Lutheran Church (East 6th and Taylor Streets, Pecatonica) with a celebration of Bev's life to follow at 11 AM officiated by Pastor Nord Swanstrom. Arrangements by Farrell Holland Gale Funeral Home and burial will be at Scandinavian Cemetery in Rockford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Lutheran Church memorial fund. The family appreciated the nursing support from Wesley Willows and Northern Illinois Hospice.
To leave an online condolence visit www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019