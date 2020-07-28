Beverly Ann Staller 1939—2020
Beverly Ann Staller, 80, of Roscoe, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1939 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Emery and Loretta (Leible) Becker. She married Laverne Staller on August 5, 1967 in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin. A member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, Roscoe. Beverly enjoyed gardening, baking, singing and feeding the wild critters in her yard.
Survivors include her children, Tina Austin, Mark (Delia) Staller and Tomara (Robert) Mierow; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise (Gene) and Peggy and brother, John (Peggy). Predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, Tom and sister, Delores.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073 with a walk-through visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to C.A.R.E for P.E.T.S or the Church of the Holy Spirit. The funeral service will be available on Honquest Family Funeral Homes YouTube immediately following the service. To share a memory, condolence or obtain the YouTube link please visit www.honquestfh.com