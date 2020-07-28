1/1
Beverly Ann Staller
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Staller 1939—2020
Beverly Ann Staller, 80, of Roscoe, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1939 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Emery and Loretta (Leible) Becker. She married Laverne Staller on August 5, 1967 in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin. A member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, Roscoe. Beverly enjoyed gardening, baking, singing and feeding the wild critters in her yard.
Survivors include her children, Tina Austin, Mark (Delia) Staller and Tomara (Robert) Mierow; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise (Gene) and Peggy and brother, John (Peggy). Predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, Tom and sister, Delores.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073 with a walk-through visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to C.A.R.E for P.E.T.S or the Church of the Holy Spirit. The funeral service will be available on Honquest Family Funeral Homes YouTube immediately following the service. To share a memory, condolence or obtain the YouTube link please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved