Beverly C. Wright 1930—2020
Beverly Claire Wright, 89, of Rockford, IL, passed away Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020 at River Bluff Nursing Home. She was born December 22, 1930 in Rockford, IL, daughter of Louis and Charlotte (Hollenbeck) Clements. Beverly attended Lincoln Park School and graduated from West High School in 1948. She married Veril Tielkemeier in 1951. They had one son, Gary Lee. She later married Tom Wright in 1988. Beverly lived in northern Virginia for 60 years. She worked as an administrative assistant for various companies as well as the Pentagon, retiring in 2002. Beverly moved to Rockford in 2014. She enjoyed flower gardening and belonged to a garden club in Virginia.
Beverly is loved and missed by her brother, Jim Clements; sister, Karen Clements; nephews, Jimmie, John (Jodie), Jeff (Jane) Gray; Michael and Mark Clements; 6 great-nephews, 2 great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, son Gary, brother Richard and sister-in-law, Patricia Clements.
A graveside service will take place at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Willwood Burial Park, 7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102. Cremation rites have been accorded. To share a condolence, please visit www.AdvantageFunerals.com
