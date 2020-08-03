1/1
Beverly C. Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly C. Wright 1930—2020
Beverly Claire Wright, 89, of Rockford, IL, passed away Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020 at River Bluff Nursing Home. She was born December 22, 1930 in Rockford, IL, daughter of Louis and Charlotte (Hollenbeck) Clements. Beverly attended Lincoln Park School and graduated from West High School in 1948. She married Veril Tielkemeier in 1951. They had one son, Gary Lee. She later married Tom Wright in 1988. Beverly lived in northern Virginia for 60 years. She worked as an administrative assistant for various companies as well as the Pentagon, retiring in 2002. Beverly moved to Rockford in 2014. She enjoyed flower gardening and belonged to a garden club in Virginia.
Beverly is loved and missed by her brother, Jim Clements; sister, Karen Clements; nephews, Jimmie, John (Jodie), Jeff (Jane) Gray; Michael and Mark Clements; 6 great-nephews, 2 great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, son Gary, brother Richard and sister-in-law, Patricia Clements.
A graveside service will take place at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Willwood Burial Park, 7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102. Cremation rites have been accorded. To share a condolence, please visit www.AdvantageFunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved