Beverly D. Sutton 1932—2019
Beverly D. Sutton, 86, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully and into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday evening, May 18, 2019. She was born September 2, 1932 in Rockford, the daughter of Roy and Josephine (Bollman) Day. Beverly married the love of her life, Philip Sutton in 1954. She was a faithful member of Saint Rita Catholic Church, where she was active. Beverly enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Beverly is loved and missed by her sons and daughter-in law, Michael (Deborah) Sutton, Thomas Sutton, Daniel Sutton, and John Sutton; grandchildren, Stephanie Sutton, Lauren Sutton, Daniel Sutton, and Hannah Sutton; great- grandson, Isaiah Sutton; sisters, Marilyn DeLaRonde, and Barbara Donahue; sister-in-law Marcia Valadez as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Philip, infant daughter, brother, Robert Day and sister, Patricia Tudor.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of, Northern Illinois Hospice and PA Peterson for their loving and compassionate care of Beverly, especially Kristin, Kerry and Dr. John Meyers; and Dr. Tewani of Rockford GI.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Saint Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Dr, Rockford, IL 61109 with a visitation from 9:00 a.m., until 10:45 a.m., with the rosary before funeral mass. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice or PA Peterson. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019