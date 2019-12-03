|
Beverly Henderson 1927—2019
Beverly Henderson, 92, of Rockford, passed away peacefully November 30, 2019. Beverly was the beloved wife of the late William Henderson; Loving mother of Joanell Henderson; Cherished grandma of Michael (Savana) Forkum and Jamie Lynn Blanchard; Adored great grandma of Jayden, Damien, Landen, and Brentley; Dear aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1pm until the time of Service at 2pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donation be made to Heartland Hospice (6000 E. State St, 1st floor, Rockford, IL 61108). For additional information visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019