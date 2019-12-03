Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Henderson


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Henderson Obituary
Beverly Henderson 1927—2019
Beverly Henderson, 92, of Rockford, passed away peacefully November 30, 2019. Beverly was the beloved wife of the late William Henderson; Loving mother of Joanell Henderson; Cherished grandma of Michael (Savana) Forkum and Jamie Lynn Blanchard; Adored great grandma of Jayden, Damien, Landen, and Brentley; Dear aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1pm until the time of Service at 2pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donation be made to Heartland Hospice (6000 E. State St, 1st floor, Rockford, IL 61108). For additional information visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -