Beverly Hughbanks
1932—2020
Beverly Hughbanks, 88, of Janesville, WI; formerly of Harvard, IL died on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville.
She was born September 18, 1932, to Frank and Ruby (Foster) Moran in Marengo, IL.
Beverly worked for G.E. for many years. She was a member of the Capron United Methodist Church. Beverly enjoyed crafts, and baking cookies and pies.
On September 20, 1947, Beverly married Lolan Hughbanks in Marengo, IL. He preceded her in death in 1986.
Survivors include her children Lola (Glenn) Moist, Joy (Dennis) Pufahl, Diana (Dale) Worley, Michael (Angela) Hughbanks, and Nancy (Tom) Beci; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, 7 siblings, and one grandson Gregory Pufahl.
Funeral services were private and took place at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home. She was laid to rest in McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock, IL.
The family would like to give special thanks to Agrace Hospice, for their compassionate care of their mother over the past few weeks.
Memorials may be made to the Capron United Methodist Church, P.O Box 258, Capron, IL 61012.
