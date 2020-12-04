1/1
Beverly Hughbanks
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Hughbanks
1932—2020
Beverly Hughbanks, 88, of Janesville, WI; formerly of Harvard, IL died on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville.
She was born September 18, 1932, to Frank and Ruby (Foster) Moran in Marengo, IL.
Beverly worked for G.E. for many years. She was a member of the Capron United Methodist Church. Beverly enjoyed crafts, and baking cookies and pies.
On September 20, 1947, Beverly married Lolan Hughbanks in Marengo, IL. He preceded her in death in 1986.
Survivors include her children Lola (Glenn) Moist, Joy (Dennis) Pufahl, Diana (Dale) Worley, Michael (Angela) Hughbanks, and Nancy (Tom) Beci; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, 7 siblings, and one grandson Gregory Pufahl.
Funeral services were private and took place at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home. She was laid to rest in McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock, IL.
The family would like to give special thanks to Agrace Hospice, for their compassionate care of their mother over the past few weeks.
Memorials may be made to the Capron United Methodist Church, P.O Box 258, Capron, IL 61012.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saun dersmcfarlin.net
For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved