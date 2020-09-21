Beverly J. Bryden 1936—2020
Beverly J. Bryden, 84, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020. Born on April 30, 1936 she was the daughter of Juanita and Elmer Lindell. She married Charles James "Jim" Bryden on January 5, 1957 in Rockford. She worked for the Barber Colman Company in the mail room for 8 years before starting a new career as a housewife and stay at home mother in 1965 until her passing. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play youth sports through the years, enjoyed family vacations, and in the golden years looked forward to their annual trips to Mesa, Arizona during the Cubs Spring Training, and enjoyed her shopping at Kohls or a trip to the casino as well as following politics. She will be missed by those who loved her most, her sons Brent (Jill) of Winnebago, Troy (Julie) of Machesney Park and Chad (Andrew) of Rockford; her grandchildren Kyle, Bryce, Jacob, Jenna and several great grandchildren; her brother Brian (Donna) Ostrihonsky; her brother in law Bob Bryden, sister in law Glenda Hartje; several nephews and nieces and beloved dog Sir Patrick. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, brother (Jerry Lindell), brother in laws (Rod, Joe, Michael Bryden, Therr Hartje) and sisters in law (Sandy, Judith Bryden). A walk through visitation for Beverly will take place on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois 61108. A mask and following social distancing is required. A private family burial will take place at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the family to establish at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com