Beverly J. Hoof 1929—2020
Beverly "Bev" Hoof, 91, of Rockford passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Born April 7, 1929, to Swedish Immigrants, Anna (Swanson) and Gunnard Quist in Belvidere. Beverly was the youngest of 5 children growing up in rural Boone county. She graduated from Belvidere High School in 1947. She met Clemens Hoof while working in Rockford at the Free Sewing Machine Company. They were married at Emmanuel Lutheran Church May 14, 1949. They were blessed with 70 years together until Clem's passing November 30, 2019. Beverly loved her time working for her brother Roland at Fourth Street Greenhouse and then Vicki and Larry Hubbard who continued the business as Pepper Creek. She worked for over 30 years in the florist industry.
Beverly lead a very full and happy life. She loved to cook and host gatherings for family and friends. As a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church she was a Sunday school teacher, served on the alter guild, and was a member of various church circles. She volunteered at Swedish American Hospital, served as an election judge for Winnebago County, and was a scout leader. In retirement she visited many countries, returning several times to Sweden to visit family and friends. She enjoyed her time with family at "the lakes" with fish fries and campfires. At home she enjoyed gardening, canning, and on weekends enjoyed outings and the closeness of family. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Randy A. (Mary) Hoof of Milwaukee, WI and daughter, Jody A. (Kevin) Coyne of Cherry Valley, IL; grandsons, Robert (Jackie) Hoof of Milwaukee, WI, Korey (Samantha Nyman) Coyne of Loves Park, IL, and Kasey (fiancé Rebecka Jenson and her daughter, Aubrey) Coyne of Rockford, IL; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Haegg. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roland (Ida) Quist, and William Quist; sisters, June (Axel) Carlson, Roseanne (Kenneth) Martinson, and Virginia (George) Vowles. Special thank you to Cherryvale Place of Rockford and Heartland Hospice for your compassion and loving care given to our mom, and our family especially during the pandemic the last 6 months. They became her immediate family, providing her comfort, support, and continual contact and we will forever be grateful.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 in Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave. Visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 prior to the service. Private burial to be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials to Heartland Hospice Services, 6000 East State Street, Rockford, IL 61107-6671.
