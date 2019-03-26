|
|
Beverly "Bev" J. Peters 1937—2019
Beverly "Bev" J. Peters, 81, of Winnebago, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 23, 2019 in her home with Serenity Hospice. She was born November 19, 1937 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Clyde and Helen (McCoy) Fewkes. Bev married the love of her life, Roger A. Peters, Sr., on May 14, 1955 in Rockford. She lived in Germany for 18 months, while Roger was in the Army. Bev worked alongside her husband, as the Vice President and Treasurer of Hi-Grade Excavating, Inc., retiring in 2011. Bev was a member of United Food and Community Workers, as well as a bookkeeper at 3rd National Bank. She enjoyed traveling to Florida and Colorado, and going on day trips to various prairies. Bev loved having parties on their 5 Acre property. Most of all, she was the matriarch of our family, who loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Bev is loved and missed by her husband of 63 years, Roger, Sr.; children, Amy D. (Michael) Nelson, Roger A. (Shereen) Peters, Jr., Jennifer R. (Mike) Craven, and Ricky W. (Tasha) Peters; grandchildren, Amy Beth Ritter, Renee Ritter, Derek Nelson, Nikara Peters, Rachel Nelson-D'Aiuto, Krystal Stevens, Kraig Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Cole, Casen, and Gracelyn. Bev is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Robin Ann Peters, her parents, two sisters, and one brother.
A special thank you to Serenity Hospice, especially Val, Whitney and Jen for their loving and compassionate care of Bev.
Private services will take place. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. To share a condolence, please visit www.Advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019