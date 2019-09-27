Home

Beverly J. Toedt


1938 - 2019
Beverly J. Toedt Obituary
Beverly J. Toedt 1938—2019
Beverly J. (Barkman) Toedt, 81, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. She was born on July 21, 1938 in Providence, Illinois, the daughter of Lyle and Muriel (Charles) Barkman. She graduated from Tiskilwa High School, attended Cirode School of Dance, in Normal IL, and graduated from Swedish American Hospital as a radiology technologist. She started the Leola School of Dance for Children, taught ballroom dance at Rock Valley College, choreographed bridal shows in the Rockford area and conducted exercise classes at senior high rises, nursing centers, and Milestone, Inc.
Beverly is survived by her children, Loren (Ginger) Guasto, Bryan (Mae) Guasto, Charisse (Jay Seifert) Guasto; grandchildren, Kara (Matt) Donovan, Branden (Jessica Lawver) Johnson, Brittney (Tyler) Stott; great-grandchildren, Madison Donovan, Lindsay, and Skyler Johnson; her significant other, Calvin Simpson. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, and her husband, Dale Toedt.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, 500 S. Rockford Ave, Rockford, IL. 61104 or Milestone, Inc., 4060 McFarland Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
