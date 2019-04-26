|
Beverly J. Wessman 1931—2019
Beverly J. Wessman, 87, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born June 14, 1931, in Rockford, the daughter of Nils H. and Gerda (Anderson) Carlson. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1949. Bev attended Augustana College and Lutheran Bible Institute. She married Gene Wessman on July 30, 1994 in Rockford. Bev was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she was the organist. Survived by her husband, Gene; daughters, Miriam Wilson of Chippewa Falls, WI, Kathryn (Jeff) Hand of Harvard, IL and Joyce (Paul) Stoutenburg of Des Moines, IA; step-daughters, Trudee Griffin and Shellie Mohamed; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents; sister, Ruth Bulthaus; brothers, George, Walter, Robert and Ralph Carlson; former husband, Rev. David Henry; daughter, Beth Henry; son, Daniel Henry; grandson, Ryan Wilson; and step-daughter, Yvonne Smith.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 925 5th Ave., Rockford with Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6000 E. State St. Suite 100, Rockford, IL 61108 or Zion Lutheran Church – Sepuka Companionship Fund. To share a memory, write a condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019