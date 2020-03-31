|
|
Beverly J. Widrig 1944—2020
Beverly J. Widrig, 76, of Rockton, IL, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 30, 2020 after a lingering illness. Beverly was born January 29, 1944 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Bernard and Corin (McGrew) Metras. She was a dedicated mother, who loved to cook and bake for her family. Beverly was a former member of Berean Baptist Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and playing games. Beverly loved to talk and she would talk to anyone she could. She liked hosting holidays for the family, where they all played euchre together.
Beverly is loved and missed by her son, Will (Susie Hall) Widrig; grandchildren, Aaron Metras, Tara Grant, Jesse Widrig, Zachary Widrig, and Bryse Widrig; 6 great-grandchildren; and 5 siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Monte Metras, and 3 siblings.
Per Beverly's request, no services will be held. Cremation rites have taken place. To share a condolence, please visit www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020