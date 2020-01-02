|
|
Beverly Ruth Farrr 1934—2019
Beverly Ruth Farr, 85, of Roscoe passed away on December 29, 2019. Born on November 7, 1934 in Wisconsin; daughter of Lord Mortimer and Emma (Huff) Sawyer. Beverly married the love of her life, Kenneth M. Farr, on December 15, 1951. She worked for Pioneer Life Insurance for several years and retired from Alpine Bank where she was a head teller. She was involved in her card club, Bible study, and many neighborhood activities. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Survived by her children, Cherri (Mancin) Dunn of Paoli, Oklahoma, Kenneth Farr of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Cindy (Jeff) Sage of Roscoe and Cathy (Randy) Baxter of Marshall, Texas; grandchildren, Marianne (Chris) Warren, Jeff (Denise) Dunn, Beverly Dunn, Matthew Farr, Christopher (Amanda) Farr, Danielle (Adam) Peterson, Jason Sage, Andrew Taylor, and Zach (Emma) Taylor, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, many very special friends, and her cherished rescue dog Bridgette. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Jeanette Laper. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 6, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 343 Grand Avenue Loves Park. A luncheon will follow immediately after the service at the church. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020