Beverly "B. Sue" Smith 1942—2020

Beloved wife, mother & Nana

"Always listen to Jesus' voice."

That is what Mom always encouraged us to do. On March 19, 2020, our mother, Beverly "B. Sue" Smith did just that and ran into the arms of Jesus, joining her beloved husband Roger, who had gone on before her.

Beverly Sue Moss was born March 8, 1942 in Belvidere, IL. She and Roger moved to Bowling Green, KY in 1983 where they established themselves and raised their three daughters in a home rich with love & laughter.

B. Sue's legacy of wit & wisdom lives on in her three girls, Jayna French (Evan), Megan Stamps and Marissa Brown (John) and in her grandchildren, Alyssa, Landry, Eliza B, Lily, Kendall, Annabelle and Johnny, all of whom brought her tremendous joy.

She is also survived by her sister, Audrey Emanuel (Leonard), her sister in-law, Dianne Mulligan, a niece and two nephews.

A celebration of B. Sue's life and the legacy left by her & Roger will take place in Bowing Green, KY later this year.

"For the believer there is hope beyond the grave, because Jesus Christ has opened the door to heaven for us by His death & resurrection." -Billy Graham



