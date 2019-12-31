|
|
Biagio DiPasquale 1931—2019
Biagio DiPasquale, 88, of Rockford passed away Sunday December 29th, 2019 at St. Anne's Center in Rockford, IL. Born January 1st, 1931 in Alia, Sicily to Raffaele and Rosalia (LaMendola) DiPasquale. Raised until his young adulthood on the beautiful island of Sicily and then continued for years in the coal mines of Belgium and Germany. He immigrated to the United States in 1967 and married Concetta Miceli in 1968 in Rockford, IL. Biagio worked 25 years at Warner Lambert and was a member of St. Anthony's church and the Sons of Italy. He was a man of honor who loved life and the outdoors. From gardening to cooking to mostly his wife. Biagio DiPasquale loved listening to country music, watching wrestling, and enjoying his Italian culture. Although he did not have any children, he was a huge family man, and he treated all of his nieces and nephews like his own children. Biagio was more than just an uncle, he was like having another father, nonno, or brother. We will miss every part of him, to the sound of his loud Italian voice, his collection of hats, and his words of wisdom. A very special Thank You to the staff at St. Anne's Center for all of their extra effort and support. Predeceased by his parents, Biagio is survived by his wife Concetta of 50 years, Fillipo (deceased)and spouse Di Pasquale of Milano, Italy, Antonino and Donna DiPasquale of Carpentersville, IL, Teresa DiPasquale of Alia Sicily, Maria and (deceased) spouse DiPasquale of Alia, Sicily, Anna and (deceased) spouse DiPasquale of Alia, Sicily, Rosa and (deceased) spouse DiPasquale of Alia, Sicily, Luciano and Vincenza(deceased) Miceli of Rockford, Vince and Rosa Miceli of Rockford, Carl (deceased) and Anna Marie Caruana of Rockford, many nephews and nieces across the United States and in Italy. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 3, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson St. Rockford, IL 61102. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Entombment following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020