Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bianca Hernandez


1991 - 2020
Bianca Hernandez Obituary
Bianca Hernandez 1991—2020
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Bianca Marie Hernandez, age 28, of Rockford, Illinois. Bianca was born on March 4, 1991 and passed away in her home on February 29, 2020. She lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She will be greatly missed. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with.
Bianca is survived by her daughter Riley Leutik, sisters Jackie Hernandez and Suzette Vazquez, brother Michael Vazquez, mother Karen Hernandez, and father Carlos Hernandez. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Share your stories of remembrance on Monday, March 9, 2020. Respects can be paid during memorial service from 1pm - 3pm followed by prayer at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Avenue Rockford, IL 61101.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
