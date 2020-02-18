|
|
Bill J. Haynie 1936—2020
Bill J. Haynie, 83, born October 5, 1936, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville, WI surrounded by his loving family. Bill was the son of Lewis and Frances (Owens) Haynie of Anniston, AL. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister and two brothers. Bill is survived by his wife, Jean of Stoughton, WI, formerly of Davis Junction, IL, sister, Gloria Grant of Junction City, OR, brother, Robert (Donna) Haynie of Madison, WI, son, Greg (Bev) Haynie of Littleton, CO, daughter, Lisa Haynie of Madison, WI, son, Steve (Ruth) Haynie of Elk Grove Village, IL, son, Tim (Jeannie) Beed of Lake Wylie, SC, son, Ryan (Maria) Beed of Janesville, WI, and 10 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, 136 W. Roosevelt Rd in Stillman Valley, IL. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00am to 11:00am. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agrace Hospice at 2901 N. Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020