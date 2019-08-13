Home

Services

Roscoe United Methodist Church
10816 Main St
Roscoe, IL 61073
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Roscoe United Methodist Church
10816 Main St
Roscoe, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Roscoe United Methodist Church
10816 Main St
Roscoe, IL
Bill Slocum


1936 - 2019
Bill Slocum Obituary
Bill Slocum 1936—2019
Bill Slocum, 83, of Ocala, FL, died peacefully on August 9, 2019. He was born in Waukegan, IL, to the late Wesley and Dorothy Slocum.
He is preceded in death by son Todd (Keiko), sister, Barbara (Jack) Keefe, and brother, Ron (Marilyn). He is survived by wife Barbara; sons Toby (Sherry) of Perrysburg, OH; Tim (Nadine) of Roscoe, IL; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, at Roscoe United Methodist Church, 10816 Main St, Roscoe, beginning at 12:30 PM. The family will receive guests at 11:30 AM. Arrangements to be handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL (www.hiers-baxley.com).
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019
