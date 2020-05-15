Home

Belvidere Funeral Home
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2121
Memorial service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
3:30 PM
For live streaming details and the full obituary go to www.belviderefh.com .
Billie K. O'Malley Obituary
Billie K. O'Malley 1942—2020
Billie Catherine O'Malley, 78, Belvidere, IL, died suddenly, but peacefully, at home with her husband, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born March 16, 1942 in Mason City, Iowa, to William Duncan and Jacqueline (Kilfoil) Duncan Ballard. She married Cornelius Evans "Neil" O'Malley on Feb. 16, 1962. They lived in Rochelle until 1985, when the family relocated to Belvidere. She was a faithful Catholic and was involved in her church and her community. She was the RCIA director at both St. Patrick in Rochelle and St. James in Belvidere. She taught CCD and trained alter servers; she was a Campfire Girls leader and president of the local chapter; she was involved in the local art scene in Rochelle; she did many fundraisers for various organizations in the area. Everyone she met adored her quickly, and she truly loved everyone unconditionally and without judgment. Anyone who knew her would say they were a better person having known her. Billie's smile was like sunshine, it glowed and warmed everyone's heart. You couldn't help but smile back. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Neil, of Belvidere, IL; four daughters, Cathy (Mike) Dummer of Middleton, WI, Colleen (Gregg) Petrosky of Sterling, IL, Mary (Greg) Pippert of Sartell, MN, and Ellen (John Tompkins) O'Malley of Rochelle, IL; son-in-law, Scott Loos of Wausau, WI; adoptive father, Charles Ballard of Dixon, IL; brother, Tom Ballard of Dixon, IL; grandchildren, Abby, Patrick, David, Molly, Kaitlyn, Mitchell, Margaret, Nora, Eliza, Isaac and Logan; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Jane Anne O'Malley Loos; her mother, Jacqueline Ballard; and her biological father, William Duncan. Services and interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will be praying the rosary at 3:30 P.M. on Sunday, May 17, 2020. For live streaming details and the full obituary go to www.belviderefh.com. Memorials can be made to St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL, Knights of Columbus Council #735, or Lifescape Adult Daycare, Rockford, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020
