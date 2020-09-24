Billy "Bill G. O'Howell 1936—2020
Billy "Bill" G. O' Howell, 83, of Garden Prairie, Illinois, passed away suddenly in a tragic accident, September 17, 2020. He was born to David "D.L." and Helen (Brown) O' Howell September 23, 1936 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He married, Rena Hill March 29, 1974 in Marengo, Illinois. Bill retired from Arnold Magnetic in Marengo. He proudly served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Bill loved westerns and John Wayne. He loved to spend time with his family, grandkids, nieces and nephews- they were all special to him. He truly loved his family, his country and the military.
He will be loved and missed by his wife, Rena; son, Darrin (Alonda) O'Howell of Belvidere and sons, David and Rick O'Howell of Wisconsin; sister, Mary (Ed) Switzer and (special sister, Ann (Wilber) Marks of Ingleside); grand- daughters, Chastity Cardona, Sierra O' Howell; grandsons, (Matthew and Lincoln of Belvidere); grandson, David Jr. of Rockford; several great grandchildren; 1 great- great grandchild; Brother in-laws, Albert (Virginia) Hill of Tennessee, Don (Evelyn) Johnson of Tennesee, Tom (Connie) Johnson of Garden Prairie, Illinios, and Lester (Carol) Hill of Belvidere; Sister in-laws, Mary Lou O'Howell , Jane Ballok, and Iona Hill all of Belvidere and Jean Salazar of Garden Prarie; and many many nieces, nephews and friends which he dearly loved and adored.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Bob, Chuck and Franklin; sisters, Linda, Betty and Sandy; and infant triplets, Ronald, Donald and David.
A walk through visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, September 28, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL. In accordance with state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home during the visitation and ceremony. Due to state guidelines, masks and social distancing are encouraged. A private funeral service will be at Belvidere First Assembly of God. Pastor David Smith to officiate. Private burial at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in care of Bill's family to establish a memorial at a later date. To share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
