Billy "Bill" Joe Byes 1934—2019
Billy J. Byes, 84, of Stillman Valley, passed away early Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1934 to Austin and Fleda (Reeves) Byes. Bill was born and raised in Corning, Arkansas and moved to Rockford in 1954. Bill married Patricia Fell on December 14, 1956. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage until her passing on March 26, 2017. Bill worked many years in construction and was employed by Sjostrom and Sons Construction for 36 years. Bill was a member and morning greeter at Faith Center Church in Rockford. Bill was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His pride and joy was his grandkids. He cared and helped take care of his great-grandchildren daily. Survived by his children, Jan (Kevin) Dyal, Jodi Jones, Jason (Zipporah) Byes; grandchildren, Sarah Dyal, Brian Dyal, Kendall Calvert, Taylor (Mark) Ferguson, Erin (Erik) Gorzynski, Dan (Paige) Byes, Jordan Byes; Noah Nelson, Sierra Nelson, Josh Nelson, Marriah Nelson; great-grandchildren, Paityn Jones, Addilynn Jones, Zach Ferguson, Anna Ferguson, Waylon Ferguson, Malakai Calvert, Arabella Bentley, Blake Gorzynski, Grant Gorzynski, Josephine Byes, Juliana Byes; siblings, Marilyn Marr, Dewain (Joanne) Lester, Lee (Peggie) Lester and YuLonda Hubbard. He is also survived by many special nieces, nephews and his church family. Bill is predeceased by his parents; wife, Pat; brothers, Melvin Byes, James Lester, Jerry Lester; sister, Jessie Scott. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 2 p.m. until time of service. Private Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pastor Don Lyon will be officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Special thanks to Northern Illinois Hospice for their loving care of our Dad and Grandpa.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019