Billy Ray Jackson
1955 - 2020
Billy Ray Jackson, 65, of Rockford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born May 24, 1955 in Oak Grove, IL. Son of Willie and Julia (Grimes) Jackson. Graduate of Magnolia High School in Pioneer, LA. Employed at Atwood Factory for 30 years until his retirement. Lifelong member of Second Christian Church. Found great enjoyment in family gatherings over meals, watching the New Orleans Saints play football and anytime spent with friends. Survived by his son, Billy Jackson Jr of Rockford; daughter, La Costa (Charles) Moss of Rockford; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; special friend, Marquetta Alexander of Rockford; sisters, Janice (Willie) Porchia and Katherine Jackson both of Rockford; brothers, Clyde (Marva) Jackson of South Holland, IL, Bishop Tellas (Frankella) Jackson of Lansing, IL and Kenneth (Essie) Jackson of Maywood, IL; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his parents; brother, Willie Jackson Jr; sister, Barbara Thomas; nephew, Willie Porchia Jr. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 12 p.m. at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 West State St, Rockford. Visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial to follow at a later date in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence or memory www.advantagefunerals.com

Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
