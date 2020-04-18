Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Birdia Cooper
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
1942 - 2020
Birdia Cooper 1942—2020
Birdia Lee Cooper of Rockford departed this earthly life April 13, 2020. She was born November 12, 1942 in Lester, Arkansas the daughter of Esau Sr. and Dilcy Lilly. Birdia lived in Rockford 68 years coming from Arkansas. She married John Cooper August 16, 1963 of this union six children were born. Bridia was employed by the City of Rockford Head Start Program many years. She was a member of Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church, where she served as a Missionary, Trustee, Steward, Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent;, and Class Leader. Birdia was also a member of the Washington Park Improvement Association. She graduated from East High School.
Birdia leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband of 57 years, John Sr.; 3sons, Gordon (April), Anthony (Jennifer) and Thomas (Tamia) Cooper; 2 daughters, Tiana (Earl) McCall and Cheryl Cooper; 25 grandchildren 37 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including daughter in law, Nina Cooper. She was predeceased by her parents, son, John Cooper Jr; 5 brothers and 4sisters, grandson Gordon Cooper Jr; great grand son Marion Hardnett.
Moving visitation no seating will be available and no gather will be allowed inside or outside , Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020
