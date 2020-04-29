Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Birdie Benford
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Birdie Benford


1938 - 2020
Birdie Benford Obituary
Birdie Benford 1938—2020
Birdie Mae Benford, of Rockford departed this earthly life April 22, 2020. She was born September 12, 1938 in Lexington, Mississippi the daughter of William Clark and Margaret Ferguson. Birdie lived in Rockford 27 years coming from Harvey, IL. She married Earnest Benford, he preceded he in death. Birdie was employed by Oak Forest Hospital many years before retiring. She was a member of Greater New Hope Baptist Church serving on the Mothers Board. She attended schools in Mississippi.
Birdie leaves to cherish many memories, grandson, Cleveland (Shanequa) Coleman; granddaughter, Tisha (Phillip) Potter; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, Steve (Loverna) Clark and Billy (Chris) Moore; five sisters, Alice Gulley, Rose (Isaac) McKinnie, Hilda (George) Joiner, Evelyn Holliman and Clara Box; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Mable Clark; and brother, Robert Clark.
Moving Visitation will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. Until 1:00 p.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
