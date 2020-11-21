Dr. Blase M. Leon 1928—2020
Dr. Blase M. Leon, 91, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 of covid-related complications.
He was born in Rockford on December 15, 1928, son of Santiago and Margarite (Temporali) Leon. Ambitious and hard-working, Blase was first in his family to finish college. Graduate of St. Thomas High School, Loras College and Loyola School of Dentistry. Married Peggy Ann Vancura at Holy Hill, WI on August 17, 1955. Captain in the U.S. Army in Stuttgart, Germany 1955-57, traveled extensively in Europe during this time. Spoke English, Spanish, Italian and German. Practiced dentistry in Rockford for almost 50 years, so loved his patients that he worked to age 80. Served as President of the Winnebago County Dental Society. Charter member of St. Bernadette parish, served on the Home & School Board, and as a lector at Mass. Avid fisherman & camper, Boy Scout and Explorer Scout leader for 20 years, organized and led trips to the Canadian wilderness for 40 years. Expert photographer, loved to read and do crossword puzzles. Wintered in Sarasota, Fl for 40 years. Dedicated to his family, his favorite times were gatherings with his far flung children.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 65 years, Peggy Leon; children Dr. Michele (Pottstown, PA), Michael and husband Todd (Los Angeles), Julie and husband Robert (Atlanta), Dr. David and wife Beth (Denver), Jayme (Portland). Grandchildren include Charles, Jennifer, Ian, Laura, Alison, Jill, and Mark; great-grandchildren Elliott and Alexander.
Predeceased by his parents; sister Antonia, brothers Louis and Richard.
Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Those attending services must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Private burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Bernadette's Parish.
