Bob J. Jackson 1930—2019
Bob J. Jackson, beloved husband, father, grandfather and long time resident of Rockford IL passed away October 19, 2019. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday Oct. 27 from 12:30-2pm at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. A funeral service will follow at 2pm. Please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com to leave condolences and share a memory with the family. A complete obituary is to follow.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019