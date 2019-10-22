Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Bob J. Jackson

Bob J. Jackson Obituary
Bob J. Jackson 1930—2019
Bob J. Jackson, beloved husband, father, grandfather and long time resident of Rockford IL passed away October 19, 2019. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday Oct. 27 from 12:30-2pm at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. A funeral service will follow at 2pm. Please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com to leave condolences and share a memory with the family. A complete obituary is to follow.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
