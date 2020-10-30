1/1
Bob J. Sommerfield
1957 - 2020
Bob J. Sommerfield, 63, of Caledonia, IL died October 24, 2020 in Rockford, IL. He was born July 30, 1957 in Tomah, WI to Raymond Sommerfield and Aleta (Glenn) Grawin. Bob worked for Chrysler in Belvidere for 32 years. He had a passion for working on cars and was especially fond of his baby, a Grabber Blue '70 Boss 302 Mustang and his '65 Corvette. He also loved riding his Harley and took road trips whenever he could.
Bob is loved and will be dearly missed by his sons, Robert (Ashley) Sommerfield and Douglas Sommerfield; daughter, Nicole Sommerfield; brothers, Laney Sommerfield, Mervin Sommerfield and Steven Sommerfield; sisters, Sandra Cayler, Sheila Briggs, Jackie Dunkin, Charlene Noth, Jill Litty and Jody Grawin; girlfriend, Kathy Almond; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and grandmother, Anna Sommerfield.
The walk through visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. Due to state guidelines, masks and social distancing are highly encouraged. A memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor can be made to Partners In Health, an organization to support front line workers and provide vital resources they need in the fight for battling Covid-19. To leave the family a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
