Bobbie Spates 1927—2019
Bobbie Lee Spates, 92, of Rockford departed this earthly life, Monday September 16, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born September 16, 1927 in Dawson, GA the daughter of John Lovett and Carrie Jones. She moved to Rockford from Dawson, GA. Married Roy Spates Sr. in Rockford. She was employed at National Lock for many years, Ramada Hotel, and retired from Rockford Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Christian Union Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Scott. Member of the Princess Zora O.E.S. She was a dedicated mother, wife, and care giver.
Bobbie leaves to cherish many loving memories 2 sons, Lester Spates, Roy (Barbara) Spates Jr.; 4 daughters, Phyllis (Evan) Titus, Lenora Brown, Cynthia Spates, Kamesha (Elbert) Spates-Washington; a host 18 grand children, 42 great-grand children, and 13 great great-grand children; brother James (Penelope) Jones; special niece Stephanie Walker, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is predeceased by parents, brother, 2 sisters Clara M. Fobbs, Elizabeth Howard, and son Charles Spates.
Services will be Friday, September 27, 2019 11am. At Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church 3000 Rural Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 9am until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019