Bobby Bull 1936—2020
Bobby L. Bull passed away April 28, 2020 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. Born November 27, 1936 to Lawrence and Iva Bull at Perryville, AR.
He married Betty Lincoln on June 26, 1956 in Rockford, IL and they raised four boys in Rockford and Forreston before eventually retiring in Pecatonica.
Bob held several jobs throughout his life most notably Dwyer's Redi-Mix and 25+ years at Kable News in Mt. Morris.
Bob is survived by his wife Betty, sons Alan (Kathy), Larry, Jeff (Becky), 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack and Johnnie, sisters Ruth Maxwell, Berniece Maxwell, Doris McNatt and Joyce Lassiter, great-granddaughter April and son David.
No services are planned. Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020