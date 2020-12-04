1/1
Bobby D. Hallman
1956 - 2020
Bobby Dale Hallman, of Rockford, Illinois passed away on December 2, 2020. Bobby was born on May 7, 1956 in West Memphis, Arkansas to John W. and Annie Belle Hallman (Lingelbach). He married the love of his life Demetra Fennell on December 31, 1977 in Rockford, Illinois. Bobby worked at Elco Tool for 20 years and at Advanced Auto Parts and Auto Zone. He was an Auxiliary Deputy Sherriff for the Winnebago County Sherriff's Department. Bobby is survived by his wife, Demetra Hallman; children, Dennis (Belinda) Hallman, Danny (Tammy) Hallman, Darrin (Kristen Nokes) Hallman, Deanna (Justin Foster) Hallman; grandchildren, Cassandra (Charles), Dustin, Anja (Trevor), Bobby (Karissa), Trent, Lilly, Matthew, Aliviah, Kolton, Teagen, Anthony, Jacob, Alex; step grandchildren, Briana (Kyle), Hannah, and Richard (Tracy); sister, Brenda (Larry) Jones; mother-in-law, Bonnie Hendricks; sister-in-law, Shirley (Duane) McKinney; brother-in-laws, Dennis Fennell and Steve Boyle; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Preceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Manuel (Gene), Edward, Wesley, Odie, and Tommy; sisters, Mary Crum and Barbara Ann Hallman; sister-in-law, Tina Boyle; brother-in-law, Larry Meadors. A Walk through Visitation will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 from 9am until the time of the Private Family Service at 10am at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
DEC
7
Service
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
