Bobby Dixon 1950—2019
Bobby Ray Dixon, of Rockford departed this earthly life March 24, 2019. He was born August 23, 1950 in Beirne, Arkansas the son of Samuel Dixon and Hazel Alexander. Bobby lived in Rockford 40 years coming from Arkansas. He married the former Shirley Johnson, April 10, 1982. Bobby was employed as a machine operator by Rockford Power Train 33 years before retiring. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam Conflict. Bobby was a member of United Faith Missionary Baptist Church serving in the male chorus. He graduated from Simmons High School in Arkansas.
Bobby leaves to cherish many loving memories, his devoted wife, Shirley; two daughters, Tonya Freeman and Shantay (Corey) Johnson; four sons, Randy L. Dixon, Keith (Krystal) Franklin, Dwayne (Stacy) Johnson and Rod (Tina) Franklin; 13 grandchildren; one great granddaughter, Myra Clark; mother, Hazel Welch; sisters, Bobbie Franklin, Angie (Greg) Latigue, Lois (John) Ware, Kim Dixon, Mary Ann Holcomb and Joann Obb; brothers, Raymond Welch and Samuel Dixon; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including step mother, Beatrice Dixon. He was predeceased by his father, and sister Annie Moreland and brother, Harry Sanders.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. April 6, 2019 at United Faith Missionary Baptist Church 250 N. Pierpont Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019