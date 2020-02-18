Home

McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
767 N Blackhawk Blvd
Rockton, IL 61072
(815) 624-1155
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Moark Cemetery
Moark, AR
View Map
More Obituaries for Bobby Hastings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Gerald Hastings Sr.


1938 - 2020
Bobby Gerald Hastings Sr. Obituary
Bobby Gerald Hastings Sr. 1938—2020
Bobby Gerald Hastings Sr., 81 of Roscoe, Illinois, departed this life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 peacefully in his home.
Born on December 7, 1938 to Elmer and Cleta (Johnson) Hastings. Originally from Corning, Arkansas where he met the love of his life Thelma Hinkle. They were joined in marriage on July 10, 1958. From this union they had seven children, Sherry (Jim) Cox, Bob (Barb) Hastings Jr., Jesse (Laura) Hastings, Randy (Brenda) Hastings, John (Mary) Hastings, Rich (Becky) Hastings, and Doug Hastings; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bobby graduated from Corning High School, Class of 1956. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 23 for over 50 years as well as a member of Sons of the American Revolution.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister and granddaughter.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Moark Cemetery, Moark, Arkansas.
McCorkle Funeral Home Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk, Rockton, IL, assisted the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
