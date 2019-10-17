Home

Bobby Knox
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
724 Harrison Avenue
1932 - 2019
Bobby Knox Obituary
Bobby Knox 1932—2019
Bobby Larnell Knox of Loves Park, IL departed this earthly life October 7, 2019. He was born August 27, 1932 in Rock Hills, South Carolina the son of Sidney and MaryAnn Knox. Bobby lived in the Rockford area since 1980 coming here from Chicago, IL. He was employed as a auto detail manager by Woodfield Ford for 26 years before retiring. Bobby was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He attended Emma Scott High school.
Bobby leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife Beverly; three daughters, Kathy ( Robert) Hunt, Anesa (Brian) Griffin and Felicia Russell; six sons, Bobby Jr., Richard, Kenneth, Frankie Knox and Chuckey Charles and Dathan Chisholm; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; five sisters Delores Stewart, Maggie Knox , Betty Knox, Mary Talley and Lillian Knox; five brothers, Sidney, James, John, Ernest and William Knox; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday October 19, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church 724 Harrison Avenue. Doors will be open from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
