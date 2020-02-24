Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby L. Morris


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby L. Morris Obituary
Bobby L. Morris 1953—2020
Bobby L. Morris, 67, of Rockford, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1953 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to David and Helen (Tyler) Morris. Bobby had a passion for golf, baseball, softball and playing pool. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Cardinals fan. In his earlier days, Bobby enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseback riding and raising pigeons.
Survivors include his son, David (Lacy) Morris; grandson, Logan Morris; daughter, Amy Aspaas; siblings, Jeff (Kathy) Morris, Linda (Kenny) Lynch, Paula (Ricky) Dobbs and Karen Morris; sister-in-law, Diane Morris; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and brother, Larry Morris.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111 with Pastor Anthony Maynard officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial in New Milford Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -