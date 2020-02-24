|
Bobby L. Morris 1953—2020
Bobby L. Morris, 67, of Rockford, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1953 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to David and Helen (Tyler) Morris. Bobby had a passion for golf, baseball, softball and playing pool. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Cardinals fan. In his earlier days, Bobby enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseback riding and raising pigeons.
Survivors include his son, David (Lacy) Morris; grandson, Logan Morris; daughter, Amy Aspaas; siblings, Jeff (Kathy) Morris, Linda (Kenny) Lynch, Paula (Ricky) Dobbs and Karen Morris; sister-in-law, Diane Morris; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and brother, Larry Morris.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111 with Pastor Anthony Maynard officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial in New Milford Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020